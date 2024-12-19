TMA Automotive Software Center launched solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of intensive investment on R&D, TMA Automotive Software Center has completed a set of new solutions to support development of Software-Defined Vehicles. The solutions include R&D prototyping, embedded software, model-based development, application development, porting & optimization, MiL/SiL test and testing in specialized hardware.

As a development partner of AUTOSAR, TMA is sharing its extensive experience and knowledge of software development standards, processes and methodologies with the AUTOSAR community.

The future of vehicles is undoubtedly software-defined, with visionary carmakers increasingly recognizing the importance of software as the cornerstone of next-generation automotive innovation. To remain competitive in this rapidly evolving landscape, automakers are making substantial investments in partnerships, research, and advanced technologies. These efforts are geared toward developing the complex and interconnected software systems that will drive the vehicles of tomorrow, from autonomous driving capabilities to personalized in-car experiences and seamless connectivity.

The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles further accelerates this trend, as these vehicles rely heavily on sophisticated software for energy management, real-time decision-making, and integration with smart infrastructure. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and over-the-air (OTA) updates are reshaping how vehicles operate and interact with their environment.

TMA Solutions, with nearly 4,000 engineers, has invested heavily on solutions to support transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs). TMA Automotive Software Center offers various solutions for automotive, including In-Vehicle System, Door and Window Power System, Car Controller System, CarPilot Diagnostic, Navigation for Android Automotive OS, Car Mobile Remote, Traffic Image Processing, Automotive NAD and V2X Stack.

TMA Solutions also provides a comprehensive suite of engineering services encompassing in-vehicle infotainment, Electronic Control Units (ECU), functional safety, security, automotive UI/UX design, wireless connectivity, and digital engineering. Leveraging its strength in software development, the company aims to empower global tier-1 suppliers, OEMs, and chipmakers to enhance market competitiveness and deliver more connected, intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready vehicles.

With many years of experience in the automotive industry, TMA has cultivated a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in this dynamic sector. TMA's success is built on a skilled engineering team with automotive software development best practices and processes.

TMA leverages cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, computer vision, and advanced analytics to stay at the forefront of innovation. These tools enable TMA to develop sophisticated software solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern vehicles, from intelligent driver-assistance systems to seamless in-vehicle connectivity. By harnessing the power of these technologies, TMA is not only optimizing performance but also redefining the possibilities within the automotive landscape.

TMA's vision is to accelerate the rapid development of the automotive industry, a sector increasingly defined by software and innovation. As vehicles evolve into sophisticated platforms that combine hardware and software in seamless harmony, TMA aim to contribute to this transformation by delivering solutions that are robust, scalable, and future-ready. Whether it's enabling autonomous driving, enhancing user experiences, or ensuring sustainability, TMA is dedicated to shaping a smarter, more connected, and software-driven future for mobility.

Software business innovations such as AUTOSAR, middleware, and development tools are increasingly important for the evolution of new electrical and electronic architectures. With the cooperation with AUTOSAR, TMA is investing in developing software-defined vehicles and innovative automotive solutions based on TMA's experiences in software and hardware integration and latest technologies.

TMA's Automotive Software Center, fueled by years of intensive R&D investment, has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions to support the transition to Software-Defined Vehicles. These include R&D prototyping, embedded software, model-based development and testing.

With more than 27 years of experience in software R&D, TMA Solutions has established itself as an innovative and trusted partner in the automotive industry. Leveraging a large engineering team with latest technologies, TMA can accelerate your innovation in automotive software solutions.

