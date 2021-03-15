TmaxSoft Announces Partnership with Microsoft Azure

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft, a global software innovator that delivers mainframe modernization solutions with OpenFrame, announced their partnership with Microsoft Azure to deploy OpenFrame on Azure. OpenFrame is a solution that enables mainframe applications, resources, and data to be migrated to a high-performance open system, such as the cloud, with no changes to the underlying business logic. Azure is a cloud computing service for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services. OpenFrame deployed on Azure provides deployment flexibility and choice based on client mainframe workload requirements.

In a recent benchmark study, OpenFrame on Azure performed better than an IBM Z mainframe and at a much lower cost. When running on Azure, OpenFrame can deliver the equivalent of thousands of MIPS (million instructions per second).

"TmaxSoft OpenFrame is an efficient and reliant way of re-platforming client's IBM, Fujitsu, or Hitachi mainframe workloads to the Microsoft Azure Cloud. By doing so, enterprises can run mission-critical Assembler, COBOL, and PL/I applications, while benefiting from the reliability and scalability of the cloud," said Bob Ellsworth, WW Director Mainframe Transformation at Microsoft.

"This partnership with Microsoft Azure is very important for our customers. Deploying OpenFrame on Azure dramatically reduces operating costs while delivering improved agility and flexibility. It enables our customers to more easily modernize their application portfolios to meet their ever-changing business needs," said Karthik Masilamani, VP of Global Partnerships at TmaxSoft.

OpenFrame modernizes an existing mainframe from a monolithic architecture to a cloud-ready, multi-tier architecture. It supports both containers, as well as virtualized environments for deployment on an open system. OpenFrame supports deployments that require high transactions per second and can scale to over 100,000 MIPS.

Mainframe workloads moved to OpenFrame on Azure provide a low risk, high value strategy to support legacy application, process, and infrastructure modernization. Together OpenFrame and Azure provide a well-tested and pre-integrated mainframe migration solution that allows customers to migrate off the mainframe to the cloud in less than 12 months.

About TmaxSoft

TmaxSoft is a global software innovator focused on cloud, infrastructure, and legacy modernization, with solutions that offer enterprise CIOs viable alternatives to support their global IT powerhouses and drive competitive advantage. TmaxSoft was founded in 1997 in Korea and today has over 1,700 employees in 20 strategic centers around the world. Visit www.tmaxsoft.com.

SOURCE TmaxSoft

Related Links

us.tmaxsoft.com

