TmaxSoft Develops "Sovereign AI Framework" to Strengthen Global Competitiveness as an AI Innovator

Company to pioneer an AI sovereignty framework empowering national and enterprise-level data independence

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft, a leading enterprise software company, announced its plan to introduce a "Sovereign AI Framework" aimed at ensuring AI and data sovereignty for both national and enterprise users. By leveraging its proven software infrastructure expertise, TmaxSoft intends to establish itself as a globally competitive AI innovator while actively contributing to Korea's AI ecosystem.

As global competition intensifies around artificial intelligence, TmaxSoft is accelerating the development of a comprehensive framework to complete the Sovereign AI full stack — covering data, models, infrastructure, and services. The initiative reflects the company's vision to lead Korea's commercial AI framework market and expand into global territories, helping organizations achieve AI Transformation (AX) across industries.

Currently, there is a lack of localized, enterprise-grade AI development platforms in Korea that allow seamless integration with business applications. TmaxSoft aims to bridge this gap by providing a unified AI business development environment that enhances interoperability, standardizes enterprise technology stacks, and reduces the complexity of adopting advanced AI technologies.

The upcoming TmaxSoft Sovereign AI Framework will empower public institutions, financial organizations, and corporations to integrate various AI capabilities into their applications securely and efficiently. By addressing the challenges of open-source dependency and infrastructure lock-in, the framework enables organizations to maintain full control over their data, AI models, and deployment environments — reinforcing national and enterprise-level AI sovereignty.

Building on more than two decades of software innovation through its proven enterprise solutions ProObject and ProFrame, TmaxSoft plans to extend its leadership into AI-driven development platforms. These technologies have supported mission-critical systems in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector, demonstrating TmaxSoft's reliability and scalability in enterprise environments.

In addition, TmaxSoft continues to evolve its core software products — including its application server, integration platform, business framework, and mainframe modernization suite — to align with the demands of the AI and cloud era. The company is also developing TmaxSoft Enterprise Manager (TEM), an intelligent management platform equipped with AIOps capabilities powered by generative AI for automated monitoring, anomaly detection, and system optimization.

"Global investment in AI continues to accelerate, and building a reliable, independent AI ecosystem is critical for sustainable growth," said HyongYong Lee, CEO of TmaxSoft. "As the leading application server provider in Korea, TmaxSoft is committed to empowering organizations with frameworks that enable innovation while contributing to the strengthening of Korea's AI ecosystem."

TmaxSoft plans to collaborate with several domestic hardware and IT service companies by the end of this year to further activate the national AI ecosystem and solidify its role as a pioneer in Sovereign AI.

For more information about TmaxSoft's Sovereign AI initiatives, visit www.tmaxsoft.com.

About TmaxSoft

Founded in 1997, TmaxSoft is a global enterprise software company specializing in middleware, database, and mainframe modernization solutions. With a mission to provide open, scalable, and high-performance technologies that empower digital transformation, TmaxSoft serves organizations worldwide across finance, public, manufacturing, and telecommunications sectors. The company's flagship products include JEUS (application server), WebtoB (web server), Tibero (database), and OpenFrame (mainframe modernization platform). TmaxSoft continues to innovate to help enterprises accelerate cloud and AI adoption while maintaining security, flexibility, and performance.

