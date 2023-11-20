TMB Appoints Joseph Moschella to SVP, General Counsel

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 250 million consumers, announced today its appointment of Joseph Moschella to SVP, General Counsel.

Moschella was previously general counsel of Jukin Media, which TMB acquired in 2021. During his time at Jukin, Moschella was instrumental in the Los Angeles based company's growth from 25 employees to a global company of over 150. He handled all of the company's corporate legal issues as well as leading the legal and diligence process through the TMB acquisition.

Prior to Jukin, Moschella served as general counsel to an electronics manufacturer which was Inc. 5000's fastest growing company in America for two consecutive years during his tenure, former general counsel to a family office, and has a history of working with high-growth enterprises to maximize value and minimize risk. Moschella began his career in the Midwest at a regional firm specializing in litigation and intellectual property and served on the outsourced in-house team for several Fortune 500 firms, and subsequently also received an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson School, where he was a Park Fellow.

In his newly expanded role Moschella will oversee all legal matters for TMB and its diverse portfolio of brands across FAST, digital, social, and print.

About TMB
TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

