TMB Appoints Top Media Executive, Marty Moe, President

Moe, previously president at Vox Media, will join Trusted Media Brands effective May 6.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the community-driven entertainment company, is excited to announce that Marty Moe has been appointed President. Moe will oversee TMB's web, social and streaming businesses. He will be responsible for driving growth and transformation among TMB's portfolio of brands, including Family Handyman, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, Taste of Home and Reader's Digest. Moe has a diverse media background and holds an impressive record of driving powerful revenue growth and progressive business strategies across platforms.

Marty Moe

"I am thrilled to welcome Marty Moe to the TMB leadership team," said CEO Bonnie Kintzer. "He is a proven, innovative leader and joins us at an exciting time, with streaming viewership up 16% year over year, brands like The Pet Collective hitting their highest earning months on Facebook and YouTube, and opportunity across our web properties. We can't wait to see what's next under Marty's leadership."

Moe joins TMB after 13 years at Vox Media where he most recently served as president of Vox Media Studios. While at Vox Media, Moe oversaw the strategic and operational direction of the company's editorial, sales, television/film and podcasting divisions. Prior to Vox, Moe was SVP at AOL, overseeing the finance, news and information group. He later joined SB Nation as Chief Content Officer, which then became Vox Media where he co-founded The Verge, a leading technology news website.

Moe began his career in the late 1990s as a corporate lawyer. He clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Following his legal career, Moe transitioned to public service, serving as Deputy Chief of Staff to the U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers during the Clinton administration.

"I am excited to join TMB and be a part of a world-class team and portfolio of brands focused on delivering the highest quality content across platforms," said Moe. With proven growth across streaming and social platforms and new opportunities for innovation across search and web, it's an incredible time to dive in — we are just scratching the surface of the opportunity."

In his new role Moe will oversee streaming, social and web globally.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands, including FailArmy, Family Handyman, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, The Pet Collective and People Are Awesome, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter and inspires people to live big, full fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com.

SOURCE TMB