TMB'S FailArmy, The Pet Collective, and People Are Awesome FAST Channels Launch on Philo

News provided by

TMB

23 May, 2023, 13:53 ET

TMB is one of the Nine New FAST Offerings Launching on Philo

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 250 million consumers, today announced its latest distribution deal with Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming TV service. FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective channels are three of the nine new FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) offerings Philo just announced.

The launch marks another key milestone in TMB's effort to meet the growing demand for free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST).

"Strategic partnerships with major streaming platforms like Philo further highlight TMB's commitment to providing our customers with the best TV viewing experience at a great value to our audiences and advertising partners," said Jill Goldfarb, SVP Streaming TV at TMB.

Popular series featured in the deal include:

  • Are You Faster Than Blake Leeper?: Being born without legs never held Blake Leeper back from reaching his dream of being the world's fastest man.
  • Show Us Your Pets: Behind every famous celebrity is an even more famous pet! Meet the posh pets of some of your favorite celebrities.
  • World's Most Expensive Fails: All extreme, all the time.

"We're super excited to add these new channels from TMB," said Adam Salmons, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Philo. "All three series bring unique and fun content that the Philo community is sure to love."

TMB's portfolio includes a wide range of programming across its brands and the partnership with Philo will bring thousands of long and short-form videos to the platform. TMB's programming has amassed over 12 billion minutes of watch time over the last year on FAST platforms and tens of billions of views across social platforms.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is a community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

About Philo

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering 60+ top-rated television channels for just $20 plus premium add-on channels including EPIX and STARZ. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on web browsers, iOS, iPad, FireTV, Roku, with more to come. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

PR Contact
Dorianne Kaboya
[email protected]
Kite Hill PR

SOURCE TMB

Also from this source

Stormchaser, Josh Morgerman, will Bring Viewers to the Edge of their Seats in New Series, "Mission: Hurricane" on TMB's WeatherSpy

TMB Premieres New Original Comedy Series "Womp & Co." on FailArmy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.