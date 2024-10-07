TMC Announces Re-Grand Opening Ceremony in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Micronics Control, Inc. (TMC), a leading provider of precision chemical cleaning, tube bending, and panel fabrication is excited to announce its Re-Grand Opening and launch of its Engineering Division. The ceremony is scheduled for October 31, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12 PM at TMC's facilities located at 210 Wynn Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805.

We are honored to welcome Representative Dale Strong, who will give some brief remarks and officially cut the ribbon at 9:45 AM Central Time. Following the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour our facilities and enjoy a light lunch.

"It's been one year since the acquisition of TMC, the formation of our new management team, and certification as a Service-Disable Veteran-Owned Small Business," stated Paul DeSmet, TMC President. "We are incredibly proud of our team's contributions to the Aerospace and Defense industries. We have implemented numerous state-of-the-art systems and processes to propel TMC into the future. We recently opened additional cleanrooms and are launching an Engineering Services Division. We truly appreciate Congressman Dale Strong joining us to celebrate this occasion. His leadership on the House Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Science, Space and Technology Committees is vital to the future of our industry and the greater Huntsville community!"

About TMC

Founded in 1965, Technical Micronics Control, Inc. (TMC) has established itself as a premier provider of precision chemical cleaning, control panel fabrication and engineering services. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, TMC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to delivering exceptional quality and reliability to both government and commercial clients. TMC specializes in a range of services, including the precision chemical cleaning of complex systems and components, tube bending and fabrication of control panels to meet stringent industry standards. Additionally, TMC is launching an Engineering Services division to expand our capabilities. Our state-of-the-art facilities include certified cleanrooms that ensure the highest levels of cleanliness and precision. We pride ourselves on the commitment to excellence that has made us a trusted partner in the Aerospace and Defense sectors.

For more information about TMC and our services, please visit www.tmccorp.com.

