TMC, Decisiv Launch New Parts and Labor Cost Benchmarking Survey

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council announces the launch of a new partnership with Decisiv to produce a benchmarking tool designed to track key performance indicators for commercial vehicle parts and labor based on the Council's Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards.

"This new partnership between TMC and Decisiv offers Council fleet members a great benefit to help them benchmark their overall parts and labor costs against actual costs captured in the Decisiv SRM platform, said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "We're very excited to join with Decisiv to make this important information available to our fleet members."

After being offered initially as a TMC member benefit, the Council and Decisiv plan to provide this maintenance labor and parts data benchmarking report organized by VMRS System Level Coding based on fleet and service provider data from hundreds of thousands of maintenance events that take place within the Decisiv platform. The report will track parts and labor expenditures and trends throughout North America, sorted by geographic location and dozens of VMRS-coded vehicle systems (e.g.,, brakes 013, tires 017, exhaust 043, etc.)

"VMRS provides the data for measuring performance and reliability of specific components, the new TMC/Decisiv benchmarking tool shows that VMRS is an important tool for reporting maintenance information, said Jack Poster, VMRS services manager, TMC. "I think that many will agree that VMRS is the proven method used when it comes to collecting maintenance data."

"We are pleased to be partnering with TMC to deliver their membership this new level of comprehensive VMRS focused service cost analysis," said Mark Wasilko, Decisiv's vice president of marketing. The currency of the reported information will provide a new level of accuracy in the analysis of the actual costs of maintenance and repair that has never before been available. We believe it will provide critical insights that will be of immediate benefit to both fleets and service providers alike."

The new Decisiv TMC North American Service Event Benchmark reports are possible because of the rapidly growing amount of data being collected by Decisiv on over 13,000 daily service and repair events for the more than 7 million commercial assets being managed on Decisiv's SRM platform operating across the U.S. and Canada. The summaries are compiled from more than 275,000 monthly service maintenance and repair events conducted across nearly 5,000 service locations.

TMC fleet members will receive the report electronically via email. For more information on joining TMC, call (703) 838-1763 or visit http://tmc.trucking.org.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

