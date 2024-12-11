TMC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead TMC the metals company Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMC).

Class Period: May 12, 2023 – March 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2025

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TMC maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately classified the sale of future revenue attributable to the LCR Partnership as deferred income rather than debt; (3) the foregoing misclassification, when it became known, would require TMC to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

