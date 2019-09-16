TMC Names Highfive 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year

The first vendor to build a video conferencing stack on WebRTC running on AWS hyperscale cloud was highly innovative before its time. Highfive's investment in WebRTC and the cloud enables users to join meetings through their Web browser with just a single tap, while eliminating software downloads, pin codes and expensive dial-in numbers. And with just a single tap, meetings can be moved from any device to a TV and back again.

First to bundle hardware and software together with a modern per-room pricing model, delivering meeting room conferencing solutions that could be set up by anyone in minutes. Users simply pay for a room and Highfive takes care of the rest, including customer enablement and support and delivering updates over the cloud so customers are always current with their software.

First to eliminate expensive and hard to manage named user and host user licenses. A common problem for businesses is that their lack of video adoption internally hinges on the licensing model, particularly named user licenses. If businesses are concerned with user management, then they're finance and IT teams are not being incentivized to promote video for everyone across the business. This is why Highfive decided to take user licenses off the table, providing unlimited user licenses and free desktop and mobile app software to everyone across the business.

First to market with Meeting Connector, a tool enabling Highfive users to connect directly with third-party video conferencing platforms, including BlueJeans, Webex, Zoom and other SIP-enabled platforms. Meeting Connector was specifically created for mid-level and enterprise-size businesses that often leverage multiple video conferencing platforms across teams and with external clients. Now everyone can connect without hassle, providing a seamless experience from the desktop to the meeting room.

First to deliver a channel-first and channel friendly partner program that includes making the processes, pricing and deal registration both fast and easy. Partners earn full margin/compensation for contract renewals (on the whole solution), so they receive ongoing revenue streams instead of only a one-time payment. Since the appointment of Global Channel Vice President Greg Popham , who came over from HP Enterprise at the beginning of 2019, Highfive has grown its global footprint, adding more than 50 new resellers and distributors across the US, Canada and Europe .

"Democratizing video conferencing has taken reimagining the entire scope of what we do—from technology to pricing to being a channel-first organization with a channel friendly comp model," said Joe Manuele, CEO at Highfive. "We're proud to be recognized by TMC, as it reinforces our mission to deliver the easiest, most affordable and scalable conferencing solutions so teams can focus on their work, not the technology."

One of TMC's most coveted awards, the Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications that were brought to market or greatly improved upon in the last 12 months.

"Congratulations to Highfive for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. "Highfive is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Highfive in 2019 and beyond."

