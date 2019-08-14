TMC Names Pareteum a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Pareteum Experience Cloud™ a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

A single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, the Pareteum Experience Cloud brings to market an unrivaled combination of service breadth, management control, and geographic reach.

Launched in June 2019, the Pareteum Experience Cloud delivers a rich combination of mobility, customer engagement, and analytics and intelligence services for customers including IoT and Smart City service providers and developers, communications service providers, enterprises, and consumer brands.

The Experience Cloud is powered by the Pareteum Smart Network™, which provides unified cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity in over 200 territories worldwide, enhanced by intelligent network selection. Pareteum's Super API ensures access to the broad capabilities of the platform is both flexible and simple.

"Pareteum is driving digital transformation by putting control of communications into the hands of our customers," said Vic Bozzo, Chief Commercial Officer of Pareteum. "Experience Cloud is truly a platform for innovation, whether that be the launch of new mobile brands, the development of Smart City and IoT applications which change the way we all live our lives, or the creation of new enterprise communication and consumer engagement experiences. Experience Cloud has met with an extremely positive response since launch, with customers telling us that it is the integrated service layer which the market has been waiting for. We are delighted to receive this further recognition for our platform."

"Congratulations to Pareteum for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Pareteum Experience Cloud is truly an innovative product and is among the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Pareteum in 2019 and beyond."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

About TMC:

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

