TMC names PGi a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider with a focus on helping people connect, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded GlobalMeet a 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

GlobalMeet connects people, teams and enterprises around the world. It enables better productivity and more flexibility and empowers global, digital workers to get more done anywhere, at any time, from any device.

By connecting teams with high quality, easy-to-use audio, video and web conferencing, GlobalMeet dramatically improves the user experience, making it easier for participants to join, share and interact in online meetings; unleash productivity; and drive business outcomes.

"GlobalMeet is built on our collaboration heritage and its mission is to enable seamless business communications and collaboration with the most advanced features in the cloud voice industry," said Mark Roberts, CMO, PGi. "We're excited to be recognized by the industry for our continued innovations with GlobalMeet, and we remain committed to continuous testing and research to anticipate market trends to accelerate our roadmap to help people connect."

"Congratulations to PGi for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "GlobalMeet is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from PGi in 2019 and beyond."

