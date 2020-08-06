TMC Names RingLogix a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RingLogix announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded their White Label PBX & UCaaS Platform a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

"We're very excited to see how the channel is responding to our solution and even more so by the success we're watching our partners achieve." said Alberto Diaz, CEO, RingLogix. "This accomplishment will fuel our team's enthusiasm to continue developing new VoIP reseller solutions for partners nationwide"

"Congratulations to RingLogix for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Their white-label platform is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from RingLogix in 2020 and beyond."

About RingLogix

RingLogix develops a white label VoIP platform that enables partners to sell, provision, invoice, and support their own branded VoIP and UC services. They make becoming a VoIP provider easy with a managed VoIP switch, instant order activations, hassle free number porting, multiple services, and a flexible billing system. The solution puts partners in complete control of everything with easy wizard driven experiences and automated onboarding tools. Learn how you could simplify your VoIP solution while increasing your bottom line please visit https://www.ringlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. We provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

