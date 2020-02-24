TMC Opens Exhibit Hall During 2020 Annual Meeting

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council opened the exhibit hall at the council's 2020 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

"We are pleased to welcome more than 4,500 attendees to this exhibit hall and annual meeting," said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. "This event is one of the few times that key industry decision makers and technology providers come together to review the latest developments in truck technology – including safety, fuel efficiency and more. It is an event that ATA and TMC's members should take pride in."

This year's exhibit features approximately 350 vendors spanning nearly 500,000 square feet, and includes the Council's Advanced Technology Pavilion showcasing leading-edge technologies for fleet maintenance management.

"Now in our seventh decade, TMC continues to promote professional and develop technical standards for the trucking industry," said Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager for Altec Industries. "The annual meeting and exhibition is a critical part of those efforts. Being able to see technology in practice on the exhibit hall floor and to discuss and learn about the latest advances in truck technology in our myriad of task forces and educational sessions."

TMC's 2020 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, presented by premier sponsor the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry, ACT1, is open through Thursday, and registration is open at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

www.trucking.org

