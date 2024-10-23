TMCI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TMCI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

