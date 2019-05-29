TMCIGlobal Expands Medical Marijuana Education with State-specific Courses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Cannabis Institute, TMCIGlobal (TMCI), a leading provider of online medical cannabis education, announces expansion of its state-specific courses and updates to the TMCI site to accommodate those seeking state-specific medical marijuana education. Maryland is the latest state-specific course to be released on TMCIGlobal. The site updates for finding state-specific training are scheduled for launch in early June of 2019.

TMCIGlobal continues to develop science-based online education for healthcare practitioners to specifically address state regulations to support a more clinician driven approach. Medical practitioners need to feel comfortable having conversations with their patients when questions arise. At the federal level, marijuana remains classified as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act; however, 34 states, District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands have developed their own legislation approving comprehensive medical cannabis programs.

Developed in collaboration with expert clinicians and researchers, the new courses will be based on the latest scientific and clinical research. Courses will also include information related to the laws and regulations governing each state's medical cannabis program (where and if applicable). Courses for Ohio, Maryland, and New York have already been released, and additional new state-specific courses are on the horizon.

Each state-specific course will cover key topics related to medical marijuana, including: the endocannabinoid system, the pharmacology of cannabis, qualifying conditions and administration methods approved in each state, medical cannabis contraindications, and identified adverse effects of cannabis use. Learners have 12 months access to these mobile-friendly courses, which are accessible 24/7 and can be started and stopped as desired.

"The next generations of healthcare providers will likely have a very different understanding of medical cannabis and its potential for clinical applications. Media coverage of the cannabis market has exposed this new generation of healthcare providers to the potential of using cannabis for medical purposes even before they enter professional school. However, a minority of medical schools have incorporated training on the endocannabinoid system into their curriculum," said Deb McMahon, Ph.D., CEO.

To preview new courses and upcoming changes, and to sign up to receive a notification when new courses are released, visit our informational page here.

Learn more about medical cannabis education and contact us for any additional information by visiting the website, contacting info@tmciglobal.org or calling 844.490.2569.

About TMCIGlobal

TMCIGlobal provides science-based, online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn about medical cannabis and its potential clinical application to deliver quality care and address patient questions. TMCIGlobal works with organizations that are recognized as pillars of medical cannabis learning and brings their valuable medical expertise to the healthcare community via an ever-growing online course catalog.

SOURCE TMCI Global

Related Links

http://www.tmciglobal.org

