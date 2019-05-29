TMCIGlobal Launches the Maryland State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana Online Course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Cannabis Institute ( TMCIGlobal ) has released the Maryland State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana online course, designed for certifying providers and other medical professionals interested in learning more about the clinical uses of cannabis.

TMCIGlobal's Maryland State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course is approved by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to provide healthcare providers access to approved, science-based educational content.

The two-hour online course was constructed based on the laws and regulations governing the Maryland medical cannabis program. It covers the basics of the endocannabinoid system and the pharmacology of cannabis, qualifying conditions and administration methods approved in the state of Maryland, medical cannabis contraindications, and identified adverse effects of cannabis use.

The course is divided into five lessons, each with knowledge check questions that learners can complete at their own pace. Learners have 12 months access to this mobile-friendly course, it is accessible 24/7, can be started and stopped as desired.

About TMCIGlobal

TMCIGlobal provides online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn more about medical cannabis and its potential clinical application through science-based courses to help professionals deliver quality care and address patient questions.

