TMCIGlobal Launches the Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana Online CME Course

The Medical Cannabis Institute ( TMCIGlobal ) has released the Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana online continuing medical education (CME), designed for certifying providers and other medical professionals interested in learning more about the clinical uses of cannabis.

Per the medical board rules outlined in OAC 4731-32, applicants planning to apply to the State Medical Board of Ohio for a Certificate to Recommend (CTR) cannabis to their patients must complete at least two hours of continuing medical education, annually, in a course or courses certified by the Ohio State Medical Association.

TMCIGlobal's Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course is certified by the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) to meet the educational requirements set forth by the State Medical Board of Ohio, and will give Ohio State healthcare providers access to approved, science-based educational content enabling providers to have a conversation with their patients.

The Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course provides up to 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians, 2 ACPE contact hours for pharmacists, 2 ANCC contact hours for nurses, and 2 contact hours of pharmacotherapy credit for nurse practitioners. Learners have 12 months access to this mobile-friendly course.

The Ohio course covers the following required topic areas: the endocannabinoid system, the pharmacology of cannabis, methods of administration, dosing best practices, Ohio qualifying patient conditions and cannabis use disorders and precautions.

Special pricing is available for groups seeking training for a team, department, or institution. Learn more about group pricing or contact us for any additional information by visiting the website , contacting info@tmciglobal.org or calling 844.490.2569.

