TMCIGlobal Offers New York State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana Online Course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Cannabis Institute (TMCIGlobal) has released the New York State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana online course, designed for educating providers and other medical professionals interested in learning more about the clinical uses of cannabis

TMCIGlobal's New York State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course content via a collaboration with the Society of Cannabis Clinicians (SCC) and approved by the NYSDOH. The online curriculum is designed to educate practitioners who wish to register with the Department to certify patients for the medical use of marijuana under New York State's Compassionate Care Act as well as pharmacists who will be working in dispensing facilities of registered organizations.

Per the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants seeking to certify patients for medical marijuana use must complete a NYSDOH approved Medical Use of Marijuana course. Pharmacists working in dispensing facilities must also successfully complete a NYSDOH approved Medical Use of Marijuana course before they may counsel, or supervise another employee who may counsel certified patients and designated caregivers on the use, administration, and risks associated with approved medical marijuana products.

This four hour New York course covers the following required topic areas: the endocannabinoid system, the pharmacology of cannabis, methods of administration, dosing best practices, New York qualifying patient conditions and cannabis use disorders and precautions. Learners have 12 months access from date of purchase to access this mobile-friendly course.

Special pricing is available for the Society of Cannabis Clinician members and groups seeking training for a team, department, or institution.

About TMCIGlobal

TMCIGlobal provides online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn more about medical cannabis and its potential clinical application through science-based, accredited courses to help professionals deliver quality care and address patient questions.

