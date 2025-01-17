TMDX Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) ("TransMedics").

On January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a short seller report on TransMedics. Specifically, the report alleged wrongdoing with respect to TransMedics' business practices, including fraudulent billing schemes, off-label misuse of its devices, and reliance on kickbacks to drive sales. The report also highlighted ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with reports of investigations by the DOJ, IRS, and state attorney generals into Medicare fraud linked to organ acquisition costs. Additionally, the report makes claims regarding customer dissatisfaction, including prominent transplant centers discontinuing their use of TransMedics' devices citing concerns over their clinical value.

In response, the price of TransMedics' stock has fallen by more than 13% over multiple trading days.

If you are a TransMedics investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/transmedics-group-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=tmdx&mktm=r

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP