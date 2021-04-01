TMEIC Announces Leadership Changes

Mr. Bhatia is replacing Dale Guidry as TMEIC Corporation Americas President & CEO. Mr. Guidry, who has led the company since 2007 and oversaw its entry into the solar power industry and significant growth in other areas, will remain with the company as Executive Advisor to the business's senior staff. In his new role, Mr. Guidry will support the integration of TMEIC's North American manufacturing operation, TMEIC Power Electronics Products Corporation, into TMEIC Corporation Americas, as well as other executive consulting responsibilities.

According to Masahiko Yamawaki, TMEIC Group President & CEO, "Mr. Bhatia's promotion is representative of TMEIC's ongoing global structural change as the company looks to a new generation of leaders to continue its expansion into the new markets and technologies which will drive TMEIC's business worldwide throughout the 21st century. He will carry on the work for which his predecessor, Mr. Dale Guidry, laid the foundation in his over twenty years of leadership in the business."

About Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. TMEIC manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

The North American operation –

TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems with manufacturing facilities in Katy, Texas. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Material Handling, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Testing and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry. www.tmeic.com

