TMEIC Announces New Headquarters and Factory Expansion in Texas

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMEIC Corporation Americas, a subsidiary of TMEIC Corporation (Japan), is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters to Houston, Texas, in March 2025. Concurrently, underscoring its commitment to U.S. based photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, TMEIC will establish a state-of-the-art 144,000 sq ft facility in Brookshire, Texas, dedicated to manufacturing utility-scale PV inverters.

The TMEIC group is a global leader in PV inverters and energy storage systems, with over 50 GW of renewable energy systems installed worldwide as of July 2024. In North America alone, TMEIC's installed base exceeds 28 GW, solidifying its presence since entering the U.S. market in 2010. Building on its legacy and growth, the move to Houston's Energy Corridor will enable TMEIC to continue driving the renewable energy industry forward.

The decision to relocate its headquarters from Roanoke, Virginia to Houston, Texas and significantly expand manufacturing capabilities aligns with TMEIC's strategic goals for growth in renewable energy technology, domestic based manufacturing, and bolstering its global sustainability efforts. The headquarters relocation will foster innovation, accommodate TMEIC's expanding team, and strengthen its ability to serve clients. TMEIC will maintain its office in Roanoke, Virginia, remaining devoted to designing, developing, and engineering advanced automation systems, large AC motors, and variable frequency drive systems for various industrial sectors worldwide.

"We are excited to make these investments for an expanded presence in the Houston area with the relocation of our headquarters and the opening of our new manufacturing facility. These investments and expansions will potentially create up to 300 jobs in the local community," said Manmeet S. Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas. "This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC's dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States."

Scheduled to commence operations in October 2024, the new Brookshire facility will be situated near TMEIC's existing uninterruptible power supply and medium voltage drive manufacturing plant in Katy, Texas. Once operational, it will have the initial capacity to produce 9 GW annually, with future expansion availability based on market demands.

Media Inquiries: Tricia Downie, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected]

About TMEIC Corporation

TMEIC Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi-Electric Corporation, and manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

About TMEIC Corporation Americas

TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops, and engineers advanced automation, large AC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems with manufacturing facilities in Katy, Texas. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Port Solutions, Oil & Gas, Mining, Water & Wastewater, and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry.

For more information, visit www.tmeic.com.

SOURCE TMEIC Corporation Americas