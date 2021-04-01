TMEIC Corporation Consolidates North American Operations

ROANOKE, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMEIC Corporation of Roanoke, Virginia, a leading designer and developer of advanced automation systems, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drives, is pleased to announce that effective April 1, 2021 it will merge operations with TMEIC's North American manufacturing operation in Katy, Texas. TMEIC Power Electronics Products Corporation's 42,000 square foot factory manufactures the popular TMdrive-MVe2 and TMdrive-MVg2 medium voltage drives along with the industry leading Solar Ware Ninja™ utility scale solar power photovoltaic inverters and other power electronics products. The new company will be known as TMEIC Corporation Americas and the former TMEIC Power Electronics Products Corporation, will become the Power Electronics Systems Business Unit of TMEIC Corporation Americas.

According to Dale Guidry, TMEIC Corporation President and CEO, "Integrating the two businesses will have an immediate impact on our ability to improve communications between the sales and manufacturing teams and thus, better serve our clients throughout North America." Manmeet Bhatia, TMEIC Corporation COO, stated that, "in the future we will have the ability to expand our manufacturing capabilities and capacity and establish the Katy operation as one of TMEIC's primary North American technology centers." Masayuki Tobita, Vice President of Power Electronics, added that "having TMEIC Corporation Americas support our manufacturing efforts by integrating our management teams will strengthen our ability to further broaden our product offerings in the very near future."

In addition to the technical and engineering synergies that will result from the merger, combining the sourcing, import-export and project coordination operations of the two businesses will improve efficiencies and reduce lead times.

In a message to the US operations, Masahiko Yamawaki, TMEIC Group President & CEO, stated, "The ongoing growth of our overseas operations and manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the US, is a critical component of our overall global growth strategy both in the short term and well into the future. The combining of our two US based operations will ensure that TMEIC will continue to achieve success, every project, every time."

Media Inquiries: Michael Cooper, Marketing Vice President, [email protected]

About Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. TMEIC manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

The North American operation –

TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems with manufacturing facilities in Katy, Texas. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Material Handling, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Testing and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry. www.tmeic.com

TMEIC Corporation Americas, 2060 Cook Dr., Salem, VA 24153, USA

Tel: +1 540 283-2000

www.tmeic.com

