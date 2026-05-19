TMEIC Launches First End-to-End Digital Gate Platform Designed to Transform Terminal Operations

Pulse Mobile solution for port terminals resolves up to 80% of operational issues before trucks arrive, turning the gate from a bottleneck into a seamless, efficient flow

Pre-arrival validation processes performed upstream from the gate premises allow trucks and terminals alike to improve efficiency and eliminate rejections, queues and most exceptions before arrival

Proactive management of inbound port traffic improves operational efficiency across the terminal through controlled, predictable flow and enables up to 50% faster gate cycle times

Elimination of kiosks, printers and other gate hardware significantly lowers capital investment and reduces maintenance and parts costs by up to 60%

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMEIC Corporation Americas, a group company of TMEIC Corporation (Japan), announces the launch of its Pulse Mobile, a paperless and predictive virtual gate platform that modernizes the gate experience at ports with a new operational model for terminal interactions and truck processing. Rather than identifying exceptions and incidents at the gate, which causes extended dwell times and congestion, the app initiates check-in processes well before trucks arrive at the terminal. This approach minimizes rejections and operational exceptions at the gate, enabling greater efficiency, reduced costs and optimized overall terminal performance.

"On average, 25-30% of trucks that enter ports encounter an operational issue at the point of entry, creating bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies for terminals and trucking companies alike," said Francisco Grau, Managing Director, TMEIC Port Technologies. "The Pulse Mobile solution is designed to alleviate that congestion by allowing terminals to resolve exceptions before trucks even arrive at the gate. This end-to-end model for operational validation enables a more predictable, efficient flow across the terminal ecosystem."

Pulse Mobile builds on previous process automation technologies to perform a digital check-in prior to arrival at the gate, providing both drivers and terminals with the confidence that each trip is pre-validated for seamless operation at the gate. Documentation, optical character recognition (OCR) checks and cargo information are validated against the terminal operating system in advance of appointments, and together with real-time collaboration among the terminal, carrier and driver, the platform enables resolution of up to 80% of issues before the truck ever arrives at the gate. This minimizes wasted trips and time spent idling at the gate, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Real-time scheduling also allows dynamic allocation of appointment slots for improved yard planning.

The platform is designed to support safety, security and risk management. The elimination of gate kiosks enables clerks to manage entry processes remotely, away from heavy machinery, noise and the elements, reducing exposure to exhaust fumes and injury risks. Port access is tightly controlled through biometric driver identification and digital rule enforcement that can be configured to require acceptance of security rules and completion of terminal training. Integrated OCR validation, digital damage documentation and comprehensive transaction histories enhance auditability and reduce liability exposure.

Visitors to the TOC Europe trade show, May 19-21 in Hamburg, Germany, can learn more about TMEIC Pulse Mobile and the full complement of TMEIC's port electrification and automation solutions at stand E72.

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TMEIC remains dedicated to driving innovation, technological excellence, and world-class manufacturing to support the electrification of industries, the advancement of automation technology, and the transition to clean energy. For more information on TMEIC's industrial technologies and renewable energy solutions, please visit www.tmeic.com.

Media inquiries:

Tricia Downie, Senior Marketing Communications Manager [email protected]

About TMEIC Corporation

In order to respond to the needs of manufacturing sites that serve as a foundation for supporting society, TMEIC always sets its eyes on the future of industry, society and the environment as an industrial systems integrator striking a balance between the sustainable development of society and the global environment. TMEIC will contribute to manufacturing and environmental management through leading-edge technologies based on its core technologies of rotating machinery, power electronics and engineering.

About TMEIC Corporation Americas

TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Houston, TX, designs, develops, and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems, with manufacturing facilities in Brookshire and Katy, TX. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Port Solutions, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Water & Wastewater, and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry. www.tmeic.com

SOURCE TMEIC Corporation Americas