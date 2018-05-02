TMF Institute - Courses for the TMF Professional - July 11-12, 2018, Boston

A Trial Master File (TMF) is a collection of all essential documents and data related to a clinical trial. The TMF demonstrates that the trial sponsor — a pharmaceutical, biotech, or medical device company has fulfilled its obligations for a clinical trial. Electronic TMFs (eTMFs) are expanding the utility of a TMF from being a repository to functioning as an asset for trial oversight and management. A quality TMF coupled with a competent TMF professional(s) equates with good patient health resulting from safer and expedited trials.

The instruction of the institute's courses is based exclusively on what TMF professionals and stakeholders need to know and be able to do to excel within a particular area of responsibility as stewards, leaders, and architects of the TMF.

This is an unprecedented opportunity for professionals to expand their knowledge and enhance their competencies as clinical trial leaders. The TMF Institute incorporates what participants like most about the popular workshops we have offered at the TMF Summit Series' workshops into an objective-driven professional growth and learning opportunity.

Each of the following courses that comprise the TMF Institute are taught by a cadre of accomplished instructors and a lead teacher:

TMF Foundations:

Understand the Fundamentals and Challenges of the TMF, and the Regulations and Guidelines That Govern It

Steward Continuous Improvement Through Oversight and a Shared Culture of Quality With Internal and External Allies

Streamline Processes That Promote Inspection Readiness Throughout the Study Life Cycle

Improve GCP for All Document Archiving and Records Management

The event is made possible in part because of its educational underwriters — Corementum, Just in Time GCP, Medidata, and the Health Sciences Records and Archives Association.

