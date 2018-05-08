tmg-emedia Announces New Cybersecurity Book By President Chris Moschovitis

Chris Moschovitis, president of tmg-emedia and a consultant to government and industry on all aspects of cybersecurity has written a definitive book, Cybersecurity Program Development for Business: The Essential Planning Guide, that addresses the most pressing cybersecurity problems facing the world today.

His essential guide, with its dozens of examples and case studies, breaks down every element of the development and management of cybersecurity programs. From understanding the need, to core risk management principles, to threats, tools, roles and responsibilities, this book walks the reader through each step of developing and implementing a cybersecurity program. Read cover-to-cover, it's a thorough overview, but it can also function as a useful reference book and guide.

Unlike other cybersecurity books, the text is not bogged down with industry jargon or "tech speak"

Written specifically for Business Owners, Board Member, C-level Executives (CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CIOs, etc.) and Business Managers who are not familiar with the development or implementation of cybersecurity programs

Shows you how to make pragmatic, rational, and informed decisions for your organization

Written by a top-flight technologist with decades of experience and a track record of success

The book has already received several acclaimed reviews, including:

"This is the book executives have been waiting for. It is clear: With deep expertise but in nontechnical language, it describes what cybersecurity risks are and the decisions executives need to make to address them. It is crisp: Quick and to the point, it doesn't waste words and won't waste your time. It is candid: There is no sure cybersecurity defense, and Chris Moschovitis doesn't pretend there is; instead, he tells you how to understand your company's risk and make smart business decisions about what you can mitigate and what you cannot.

It is also, in all likelihood, the only book ever written (or ever to be written) about cybersecurity defense that is fun to read."

Thomas A. Stewart

Executive Director, National Center for the Middle Market and co-author of "Woo, Wow, and Win: Service Design, Strategy, and the Art of Customer Delight"

"In my days as a Commanding Officer of U. S. Coast Guard ships at sea, I developed a deeply held respect for the notion of preparing well so as to perform well. Chris Moschovitis challenges a new generation to embrace that philosophy. He encourages us to recognize how overwhelming the flood of guidance and advice can be to leaders in either business or government … especially when the topic seems more difficult to understand every day. Chris reaches backward into his own experience and lessons learned to design a practical approach to protecting the things for which those leaders are responsible. This book is not Cybersecurity for Dummies. Rather, it offers the insights and pathways important to those willing to do the hard work up front that will enable them to succeed when it counts.

Indeed, Preparation Equals Performance."

James M. Loy

Admiral, United States Coast Guard (Ret) Commandant, USCG 1998-2002 Administrator, Transportation Security Administration 2002-2003 Deputy Secretary, U. S. Department of Homeland Security 2003-2005 Senior Counselor, The Cohen Group 2005-Present

Cybersecurity Program Development for Business: The Essential Planning Guide is available at Amazon, or directly from it publisher John Wiley & Sons at https://www.wiley.com/en-us/Cybersecurity+Program+Development+for+Business%3A+The+Essential+Planning+Guide-p-9781119430001

More about the book at www.cybersecurity-for-business.com

