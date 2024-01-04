TMG Entertainment Network and K.Jam Launch Digital Broadcast Media Company in Nevada

News provided by

TJM Network

04 Jan, 2024, 08:04 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment industry veteran Paolo Sadri of TMG Entertainment Network and Hollywood producer Kia Jam of K.Jam Media have joined forces to form TJM Network, an independent sports and entertainment broadcast media company based in Las Vegas, with offices in Beverly Hills.

The TJM Network will create and produce in-depth, high-quality programming and content, giving sports and entertainment fans front row seats to all the action.

From breaking news and live commentary to exclusive interviews, viewers will rely on the TJM network for Nevada's electric, 24/7 sports and entertainment content.

Kia Jam, Founder and President of K.JAM Media, is a highly regarded Hollywood producer with over $2 billion in global entertainment transactions.  He has independently produced over 30 motion pictures in the past two decades, including "The Misfits" (Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth), "Lucky Number Slevin" (Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Josh Hartnett), and the upcoming Lionsgate release "Killers Game" (Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Ben Kingsley).

Founded in 1991, TMG Entertainment Network and TMG Films is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and Beverly Hills. Throughout the last three decades, the name TMG has become synonymous with the creation and development of unique and high- profile signature projects, including the highly regarded, hot ticket Silver State Awards show in Las Vegas.

"This is very exciting for us at TMG, and as the sport and entertainment industry resources, will evolve it solidify our footprint in Las Vegas at various levels, and the sports and entertainment create exciting new opportunities within both industries" Sadri says.

Kia Jam expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "For quite some time, I've held a fascination for Las Vegas as a destination renowned for world-class entertainment. Now, with the burgeoning presence of sports teams, I am genuinely excited to collaborate with TMG and contribute to the creation of a world-class digital media network.

The TJM Network will launch in January 2024.

Media Contact:
Rachael Matar
702-866-9191
370770@email4pr.com

SOURCE TJM Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.