TMG, ranked No. 1 on Best Places to Work list for 2nd year in a row, moves into third party management

The rankings recognize the top multifamily companies across the United States that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments, and TMG tops the list for 2020 after also placing No. 1 in 2019 and No. 6 in 2018.

"When we focus on our team members, all other business goals and objectives align and become achievable," TMG Executive Vice President Jamin Harkness said. "On a daily basis, we remember that our most important assets are our team members."

Multifamily Leadership's rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures, as well as responses from the company's employees. Once all criteria are met, organizations are given an employer benefits and policies questionnaire and an employee engagement and satisfaction survey. The survey makes up 75 percent of the overall score and the questionnaire makes up the remaining 25 percent.

"When we first started the process in 2017, we took to heart the honest feedback our team members gave us," TMG President John Paul Diego said. "We made concrete investments and changed the way we think about key areas of our operations. It's thrilling to see the fruits of our investments pay dividends."

Further, as TMG continues to build on its recognition within the multifamily marketplace, the company is pleased to announce availability for third-party multifamily management services under the TMG-Living brand. TMG-Living officially launches in January 2020.

About The Management Group LLC

The Management Group LLC (TMG) is an Atlanta-based, full service real estate asset management provider comprised of professionals from the multifamily, retail, construction and development sectors. TMG is dedicated to leveraging technology and best practices across sectors to simplify every interaction between our service and the end customer. For more information, visit tmg-atl.com.

Contact:

John Paul Diego

jpdiego@tmg-atl.com

SOURCE The Management Group LLC

