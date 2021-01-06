TMG360 Media Appoints Kristy J. Kennedy as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtech influential Kristy J. Kennedy has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of TMG360 Media , the new digital platform created to drive brand awareness, patient recruitment, strategic partnerships and funding access in the healthtech industry. Formerly the Chief Business Officer of Medtech Strategist, a leading industry publisher and conference organizer, Kennedy will report to CEO Jamie Hurley and Chairman Joe Mullings.

In her new role, Kennedy will supervise the breadth of operations for the agency, from strategic planning and business development, to day-to-day operations. She brings with her 25 years of experience in medical device and life sciences industry sales, marketing, business development, financial and leadership roles.

"TMG360 Media reflects the digital future of health. By encapsulating an in-house video production studio, corporate communications team and talent access, it can achieve a full 360-degree view of a company's vision, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," says Kennedy. "I've spent two decades working closely with start-up medtech entrepreneurs, venture capital firms and other providers, and I'm eager to share this knowledge to drive brand awareness and visibility to secure successful funding, commercialization and exit strategies on behalf of TMG360 Media's clientele."

TMG360 Media is a partnership between The Mullings Group, a leading medtech talent-acquisition firm, and Lobeline Communications, a leading digital media and PR firm in Los Angeles. The agency is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Delray Beach, Fl.

"Medtech / Healthtech is a tight-knit industry that's extremely relationship oriented and driven by a mission beyond turning a profit to improve patient care. Kristy has successfully navigated this singular world from two vantage points, first, from a bird's eye view of the overarching issues facing the industry through her role as a Senior Executive at a leading publisher. Also, her previous experience as the organizer of one of the leading medtech venture capital conferences, she's developed deep connections and an intimate understanding over the years as to what is important to leading investors, entrepreneurs and C-suite executives. We're very much looking forward to having her as part of the TMG360 Media team," says Mullings.

TMG360 Media offers a suite of services designed expressly for companies in the medtech / healthtech space, including a daily updated feed of industry news, original video and articles about emerging companies, markets and trends, journalistic coverage of conferences, and exclusive interviews with industry thought leaders, especially indexing towards the digital transition that is occurring in the medtech / healthtech industry.

"Our entire approach at TMG360 Media is driven by communications and information. Kristy's deep experience as a publishing executive with a global perspective on life sciences, medical devices and medical technology companies at various stages of maturity, is the perfect complement to our existing talent resources," said CEO Jamie Hurley.

About Us

TMG360 Media is a communications, design and marketing digital platform, created to bring healthtech companies to market faster. The platform offers a suite of integrated, brand-building services, and an informational portal with original editorial and video content about the healthtech industry. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Delray Beach, Fl. More information: http://tmg360media.com

