TMGcore and UNICOM Engineering Announce Intel Innovation Award

The Outstanding Innovation award is based on UNICOM Engineering's work combining the Intel® Server System S9200WK, formerly Walker Pass, with TMGcore's Two-Phase Immersion Cooling platform, OTTO. The collaboration between TMGcore and UNICOM Engineering has resulted in the creation of a 6,500+ watt HydroBlade to be utilized inside the OTTO data center platform. By utilizing Two-Phase Immersion Cooling and the Intel Server System S9200WK based HydroBlade, end-users can now deploy over 11,500 CPU cores and 120kW of power in less than 70SF.

"TMGcore is honored to partner with two outstanding organizations such as Intel and UNICOM Engineering to commercialize next-generation technology, which is facilitating HPC innovation previously not possible. I congratulate the amazing team at UNICOM Engineering for having been recognized by an organization such as Intel, and I look forward to 2021 and our unveiling of the products at the center of this innovation award." – JD Enright, CEO of TMGcore

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Intel for our collaboration with TMGcore and the resulting outstanding innovation award," said Austin Hipes, Chief Technologist UNICOM Engineering. "This mutual engagement exemplifies the innovation partnerships can offer from speed and agility, to access to new technology and innovative problem-solving. Working with an organization like TMGcore that pushes the boundaries of possibility with their pioneering spirit and groundbreaking solutions is inspiring and pushes us to be at our best as we collaborate to bring these solutions to market. In short, partnerships like this between Intel, TMGcore, and UNICOM Engineering are what drive the next generation of dense, power efficient computing."

About TMGcore

TMGcore is a U.S.-based provider of data center solutions and manufacturer of data center hardware committed to building innovative solutions that solve and mitigate the industry's most pressing challenges. With its flagship solution, OTTO, TMGcore has balanced the demands of data processing while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. Utilizing Two-Phase Immersion Cooling, the data center platform is a tenth of the size of a traditional data center platform, offers zero water waste, and reduces operational costs by an average of 70 percent while reducing the amount of energy used for cooling by 80 percent and redirecting this power toward a productive IT Load. For more information, visit www.TMGcore.com.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for software developers and OEMs serving storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets worldwide. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and our unique deployment capabilities. All of our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

