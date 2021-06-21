TMGcore to Participate in Furthering US Government Technology Innovation

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGcore is honored and thrilled to announce their award of a Phase 1 Small Business Innovative Research contract and participation in the innovative research program. The Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program is a highly competitive awards-based program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated, and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs. Enabling and supporting the United States government in developing cutting edge, mission critical technology that will continue to provide the US war fighter with a tactical advantage is paramount to TMGcore's mission.

"TMGcore is a Red, White and Blue company through and through, and when we founded our company we knew that our technology can and will play an integral role in advancing our government's supremacy into the next evolution of the technology frontier," said JD Enright, TMGcore CEO.

TMGcore is in a very select cohort of 300 other small businesses that are all competing to be selected for the next phases of developing their technology for government implementation.

TMGcore is an award-winning U.S based provider of High-Performance Computing solutions. Utilizing Two-Phase Immersion Computing, TMGcore provides the most evolutionary commercial grade hardware and software solutions enabling higher densities, better efficiencies, and lights out operations wherever compute is needed. In addition, TMGcore is partnered with global leaders to design, develop, and commercialize the next generation of computing technologies.

SOURCE TMGcore

Related Links

www.tmgcore.com

