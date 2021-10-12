TMI Episcopal Delivers to Department of Occupational Therapy at UT Health San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at TMI Episcopal have completed and delivered their first project for the Department of Occupational Therapy at UT Health San Antonio to modify a toy car for a 4-year-old girl with multiple sclerosis. TMI junior Anthony Jaramillo and Class of 2021 graduate Ignacio Martinez worked on the project last school year and finished it at the Summer At TMI Innovation & Design Camp. Using the steps of design thinking, the students were able to make the following modifications on the toy car:

Adjusted the speed of the car so that it didn't go too fast for the child.

Installed an on/off switch to cut the power to the car in case of emergency.

Installed a bigger button to engage the motors so that it's easier for the child to use with limited mobility.

Installed a custom headrest to support the child's head and neck.

Installed a safety harness to keep the child safe inside of the car while it's moving.

These modifications will assist the young girl with her balance while sitting upright, help in the development of her hand-eye coordination, and allow her to use the car at home. As she uses the toy car, the students will be available to make any needed adjustments that may arise to ensure the comfort and safety of the child.

The TMI community is extremely proud of the students' commitment to this project and looks forward to the continued relationship with the Department of Occupational Therapy at UT Health San Antonio.

