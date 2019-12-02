TMI Hires Kevin Dobrava to Head Corporate Trust Administration

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMI Trust Company (TMI), a Florida based trust company, announces the addition of Kevin Dobrava as Executive Vice President to head Corporate Trust and Agency Services Administration.

Mr. Dobrava joined TMI recently and is responsible for organizing and managing the administration and relationship management teams in its corporate trust and agency services group.

Kevin has more than 30 years experience in corporate trust during which he has held management, administrative, and leadership positions with an emphasis on municipal and corporate debt transactions across a broad spectrum of sizes and complexities.

Prior to joining TMI, Kevin was a Senior Vice President and Manager of Corporate Trust for The Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. Before taking on the leadership role at Huntington, Kevin was a Senior Vice President and Regional Corporate Trust Manager at Regions Bank in Birmingham, Alabama.

His experience also includes various leadership and relationship management roles at Wachovia Bank, First Union National Bank, Texas Commerce Bank, and First Interstate Bank of Texas.

Kevin earned his BBA from Texas A&M University and his MBA from Texas Christian University. He has served as a member of the American Bankers Association Corporate Trust Committee.

Steven B. Eason, CEO of TMI Trust Company commented, "Kevin is a strong addition to the management team at TMI." Eason added, "He brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge and will strengthen TMI's operational and administrative position as a top quality service provider in corporate trust."

About TMI Trust Company

TMI Trust Company was founded in 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas and is now headquartered in Tampa, FL as a Florida trust company. Since its inception, TMI has grown into a full-service provider of trust and agency services.

Through its offices located in Tampa (FL), Atlanta (GA), Fort Worth (TX), Milwaukee (WI), and Naples (FL) TMI delivers exceptional client care across four primary service categories: Corporate Trust and Agency Services, Wealth and Retirement Services, Faith Based Advisory Services, and Salem Trust Company.

