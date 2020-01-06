TMI Opens NY Trust Representative Office

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TMI Trust Company (TMI), a Florida based trust company, announces that as of January 1, 2020 it has opened a new trust representative office in New York City.

The new office is located in midtown at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, 20th Floor and will be overseen by Kevin Dobrava, Executive Vice President and head of corporate trust administration for TMI.

"New York, and indeed the northeast, is a key market for TMI," stated Steven B Eason, CEO of TMI Trust Company, "and this office in New York is an essential element of our commitment to serve our existing and future New York based clients." He added, "This is also a key piece in our overall growth strategy that establishes our presence in major geographic markets."

Kevin Dobrava commented, "We are excited to establish this office in New York and we look forward to its continued build-out from which we will deliver the expert level of service our clients have come to expect and deserve."

The new trust representative office has been approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services and satisfies all the requirements of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, TMI's primary regulator.

As stated in its filing, "TMI Trust Company expects to use the proposed (trust) representative office for a variety of purposes, including solicitation of trust company business, market research, acting as a liaison with customers…, and all other appropriate activities allowable by applicable law..."

About TMI Trust Company

TMI Trust Company was founded in 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas and is now headquartered in Tampa, FL as a Florida trust company. Since its inception, TMI has grown into a full-service provider of trust and agency services.

Through its offices located in Tampa (FL), Naples (FL), Atlanta (GA), New York (NY), Fort Worth (TX), and Milwaukee (WI) TMI delivers exceptional client care across four primary service categories: Corporate Trust and Agency Services, Wealth and Retirement Services, Faith Based Advisory Services, and Salem Trust Company.

Media Contact:



Michael Weber

EVP, Head of Marketing

TMI Trust Company

mweber@tmico.com

980-689-5143

http://www.tmico.com

SOURCE TMI Trust Company

Related Links

http://www.tmico.com

