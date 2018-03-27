TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

To address these challenges, TMMData announced its integration with Adobe Cloud Platform, developed in collaboration with Adobe's platform product team.

Adobe selected TMMData, a premier flexible data integration and preparation platform, to integrate in its Adobe Cloud Platform due to its deep expertise in developing data integration solutions for the past ten years. The integration with Adobe Cloud Platform provides bi-directional Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) integration services, providing marketers with the ability to seamlessly move data between Adobe Cloud Platform, on- and offline sources, and cloud or on-premises databases.

"TMMData has a strong track record of helping brands with smooth data connection," said Jim Rivera, senior director of product management, Adobe Experience Cloud. "They were an obvious partner to collaborate with early on this initiative. We're excited to have TMMData involved in Adobe Cloud Platform and look forward to continuing our work with them in 2018."

TMMData's Foundation platform provides seamless connections from nearly any data source, eliminates repetitive campaign classification tasks, and automates direct data uploads to critical tools. In addition, TMMData's Foundation platform allows marketers to blend data from across the organization - including sales, call center and product databases - to build robust segments, improve audience targeting and inform engagement strategies.

"Through this integration, our respective teams have joined forces to provide solutions eliminating the all-too-common data access, data management and ETL hurdles faced by digital marketers," said Bob Selfridge, founder and CEO of TMMData. "Our collaboration with Adobe will allow better delivery of the data resources and tools needed to automate and standardize data delivery to the valuable marketing platforms used across industries today – and into the future."

TMMData powers the data supply chains of enterprises across a range of industries, including several clients it has in common with Adobe, such as Comcast, Shell, FedEx, Expedia, Royal Caribbean and Sony Entertainment, among others. TMMData's Foundation platform automates the process of accessing, preparing and standardizing data from any on- or offline source to deliver direct data outputs for analysis.

In addition to this latest collaboration with Adobe, TMMData, currently a Business level partner, has been in the Adobe Exchange partner program and a sponsor at Adobe's annual Adobe Summit for the past four years. At this year's Summit event (March 25 – 29), TMMData will be providing demonstrations of its connection in Adobe Cloud Platform, along with showcasing TMMData's newly released extension for Launch, by Adobe, as well as the powerful data integration and data preparation tools of its Foundation platform in the exhibit hall at booth #446.

About TMMData

TMMData simplifies the movement and enrichment of data for analysis through its self-service data integration, preparation and management platform Foundation. A range of users – from marketers and analysts to developers and engineers – rely on TMMData's enterprise-grade software to ingest data from any source, automate complex data synthesis and customize direct data outputs for delivery to any platform. Whether implemented in-cloud or on-premises, TMMData's powerful data governance and taxonomy functionalities ensure data quality and protection of sensitive information across data environments.

TMMData Foundation powers the data supply chains of clients including Comcast, FedEx, Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Pennsylvania State University, Expedia and others. TMMData was founded in 2008 outside of State College, Pa., and has additional offices in Philadelphia and Baltimore. For more information, visit TMMData.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.

