TMMI Expands Into Artificial Intelligence In Co-Development Agreement With CodeBaby, Inc.

TMMI, high resolution video technology pioneer, expands into artificial intelligence with co-development agreement. Tweet this

TMMI President, Michael Kozole made the announcement stating, "TMMI has always focused on high quality, cutting-edge, video technology since its beginning in 1990. Over the recent months, TMMI has assembled this opportunity to bring together an association of top-level talent and shared technology development with CodeBaby, that will create emotionally intelligent avatars that deliver all-new experiences in artificial intelligence with greater access to a broad base of businesses and consumers".

The CodeBaby teams come with over 20 years of experience in animation, gaming and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2001, CodeBaby attracted the attention of two doctors in Alberta, Canada, who had co-founded a video game company (Bioware) in 1995. Following a successful sale of Bioware, these doctors joined CodeBaby in 2008 and developed proprietary tools which allowed clients to implement beautifully animated training courses and tutorials with little technology expertise. They built CodeBaby into a company that leveraged gaming expertise to drive interaction and retention for Fortune 500 customers such as United Healthcare, BCBS of Maryland, Guardian Life Insurance Company and MetLife within healthcare, financial services, and eCommerce.

Nfinity Avatars, a company focused on artificial intelligence and natural language processing, acquired CodeBaby in 2016, combining the two companies' proprietary processes to convey empathy in avatar conversations. Nfinity Avatars and its predecessor company (IdAvatars) was one of the first 100 companies to commercialize IBM Watson® technology for clients such as the Veterans Administration, Bayer GmbH and Intel. Nfinity Avatars changed its name to that of its acquired company, CodeBaby in 2021.

President and CEO, Norrie Daroga stated, "We believe our development association with TMMI is critically relevant to today's world. We will utilize our animation and game technology teams in England and Portugal to design multi-connectivity avatars that go beyond traditional "artificial intelligence" experiences to "emotional intelligence" experiences bringing a whole new level of visual engagement for the end users so critical in the emerging post-COVID world."

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player: A Universal Windows Platform (UWP) compliant with a custom internal video pipeline and TMMI TRUREZ™ hardware accelerated up-scaler designed to improve HEVC and other new generation video CODEC's visual quality for high resolution on big screen displays.

TMMI Mini PC X™: A powerful small form factor Windows 10-64 computer based on Intel® NUC Kit NUC8i7HNK and NUCC8i7HVK. Simultaneous use of up to 6 simultaneous 4k displays are supported.

TMMI's Legacy Video Technology: The TRUDEF™ VDK3 Fractal Video codec developed for cinema quality 4K & 8K video playing directly from physical media

Inquiries should be directed to [email protected] or call toll free: 800-806-2148.

About TMM, Inc.

TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI or Total Multimedia, Inc.), is a high-resolution video technology company that has specialized in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. It was founded in 1990 and pioneered fractal video. The company has diversified to integrate software platforms creating enhanced quality solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, and the ongoing and future development of our technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions and development of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements.

SOURCE TMM, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tmmi.us

