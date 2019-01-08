TMP Worldwide Announces Acquisition of CKR Interactive

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today it has signed a binding agreement to acquire CKR Interactive, an employer branding and recruitment marketing firm, based in Campbell, CA.

The acquisition allows CKR Interactive to diversify and continue to develop world-class interactive solutions for its clients. Their customers and employees will now have access to an expanded suite of creative and technology resources, including the TalentBrew platform, throughout the world to help solve their clients' hiring challenges. TMP is looking forward to adding some of the most accomplished professionals in the talent acquisition space to the organization and providing them opportunities for professional growth and development, a cornerstone of the TMP Worldwide culture. Founded in 2001, CKR Interactive has grown to become one of the most creative and innovative agencies in the marketplace. Like TMP, they partner with recognized companies and produce groundbreaking work.

"The combination of TMP Worldwide and CKR Interactive comes at a critical time when companies are searching for the best solutions to recruit top talent," said Michelle Abbey, CEO of TMP Worldwide. "This acquisition brings together something very powerful - the expertise of the best and brightest minds in talent acquisition, a deep commitment to helping our customers solve challenges in new ways, and a true passion to deliver value and innovation, better and faster."

"When two very like-minded entities come together, the results can only mean better outcomes for both our clients and employees," said Curtis Rogers, CEO of CKR Interactive. "TMP has grown a fantastic business that helps organizations with the toughest talent acquisition challenges through innovative technology and creative. We are excited to expand our resources and capabilities to continue to deliver an excellent experience for our clients and employees."

The company will continue to operate as CKR Interactive, but will be recognized as a TMP Worldwide company and led by its current President and CEO, Curtis Rogers.

TMP Worldwide is a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm.

About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage the TalentBrew platform, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between – we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital is a private equity firm with $355 million of equity capital under management that focuses on making control and structured equity investments in middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to driving revenue growth and value creation. For more information, please visit www.gemspring.com.

SOURCE TMP Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.tmp.com

