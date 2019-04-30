TMP Worldwide Captures Numerous Honors For Its TalentBrew Career Site Platform

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today that it was presented with 16 awards from two prestigious award ceremonies; the Webby Awards and Internet Advertising Competition (IAC). These wins showcase career sites that utilize TMP Worldwide's TalentBrew software, which predicts, personalizes and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

For the Webby Awards, also known as the 'Oscars of the Internet,' TMP received five 'Honoree Awards' in the Employment Website category. To be an esteemed 'Honoree Award' recipient, the company's entries, all of which are built on its TalentBrew platform, were judged to be in the top 20% of the 13,000 that were submitted globally. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and they are the leading international awards organization recognizing excellence on the Internet.

At this year's IACs, TMP Worldwide took home 11 awards; 10 in the Outstanding Website category and one in the Best Employment Website category for company career sites built on its TalentBrew software platform. Founded by The Web Marketing Association (WMA), which established a high standard for internet marketing and corporate website development, the IAC Awards highlight online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats, including online ad, video, mobile, email and social media.

"Building candidate experiences can no longer rely on a typical career site," said Matt Lamphear, executive vice president, digital products and strategy at TMP Worldwide. "It requires a balance of technology, creative and strategy that connects what's most important to candidates to what's distinctly unique about companies. We are proud to be recognized and honored by such distinguished award competitions."

About TalentBrew

Streamline your talent acquisition and produce results with the TalentBrew Career Site and Recruiter Tool marketing platform. From attraction and engagement to optimization and tracking, the TalentBrew software platform uses the latest technology to activate your recruitment brand and simplify every aspect of your recruiting process.

About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

