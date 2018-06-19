TMP Worldwide Returns as Global Underwriter of 2018 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that TMP Worldwide, a global innovator in talent acquisition technologies, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2018 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and how they deliver it to their job seekers. Each year Talent Board provides valuable insights about improving recruiting practices," said Gerry Crispin, Talent Board co-founder and principal and co-founder of CareerXroads. "TMP Worldwide continues to be one of our generous Global Underwriter sponsors that help make the Candidate Experience Awards happen each year and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing support."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers and nearly 750,000 job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2018 CandE program is now open.

"At TMP Worldwide, we are committed to leveraging technology to advance the candidate experience, especially in today's climate and accelerated pace of innovation within our space," said Matt Lamphear, executive vice president, digital marketing & strategy at TMP Worldwide. "We recognize that the candidate experience is woven into every step an individual takes as they move through the stages of prospect to candidate to applicant. Once again, we are excited to work with Talent Board to support the 2018 CandE Awards and bring much needed focus to what is often an overlooked aspect of the hiring process."

About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands — across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between — we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect. Visit us at http://www.tmp.com to learn more.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.

