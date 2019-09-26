TMP Worldwide's TalentBrew Career Site Platform Receives Numerous Accolades at the 2019 WebAward Competition

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today that it won a total of 14 awards from the WebAward competition, which recognizes the organizations and individuals responsible for developing some of the most effective and best websites on the Internet today. Of these award wins, 13 of the websites utilize TMP Worldwide's TalentBrew software, which predicts, personalizes and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

Founded by the Web Marketing Association in 1997, the WebAward program is the longest running annual website award competition dedicated to showcasing the best websites in 96 industries while setting the standard of excellence for all website development. Staffed by volunteers, the Web Marketing Association is made up of Internet marketing, online advertising, PR and top website design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, internet marketing and website promotion.

TMP Worldwide received WebAwards in multiple categories, including Healthcare Provider Standard of Excellence, Best Telecommunication Website, Employment Standard of Excellence Awards and six Outstanding Website Awards. TMP's success in this year's competition showcases its ability to effectively use software and content to create stand out career sites for their clients.

"Digital consumer experiences are now the standard for career sites, but the creative bar continues to rise as fast as candidate behavior changes," said Russell Miyaki, SVP Global Creative Director for TMP Worldwide. "Once again, we are proud and honored to be acknowledged by the WebAward competition."

Matt Lamphear, EVP of Digital at TMP Worldwide, added: "Our 2019 WebAward success not only showcases TMP's ability to build differentiating and innovative career sites for our clients, but also the power of leveraging our TalentBrew platform when doing so. We appreciate this prodigious recognition of our capabilities and technologies that deliver the candidate experiences."





About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

