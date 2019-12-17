TMP Worldwide's TalentBrew Career Site Platform Secures Numerous Honors at the 2019 MobileWebAward Competition

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today that it captured 13 awards at the MobileWebAward competition, which identifies excellence in mobile web development and the achievements of web professionals across the world who create and maintain the best mobile websites and the best online applications. All of TMP's wins showcase its unified TalentBrew recruitment marketing software platform, which predicts, personalizes and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

The competition, produced by the Web Marketing Association, has helped set the standard of excellence by acknowledging the best mobile websites. Judged by experienced professionals who have an in-depth understanding of current state-of-the-art mobile web development, design and marketing, the awards are based on seven different categories including creativity, impact, design, content, interactivity, ease of use and use of the medium. TMP's work was recognized in the Outstanding Mobile Website and Best Employment Mobile Website categories.

"Job candidates expect consumer brand grade experiences on any platform," explains Russell Miyaki, SVP Global Creative Director for TMP Worldwide. "With the symbiotic relationship between technology and creative, mobile has become a powerful platform in delivering immersive employer brand strategies. We are honored once again to be recognized by the MobileWebAwards."

About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

SOURCE TMP Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.tmp.com

