TMRW Appoints Brian E. Miller, Ph.D., as SVP of Sales

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. ("TMRW"), the creator of the world's first and only automated technology platform for the management, identification, and storage of frozen eggs and embryos, announces today that Brian E. Miller, PhD, is joining TMRW's senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales.

In his role, Brian will be responsible for bringing TMRW's innovative technology to fertility clinics in the United States. Brian will also be integral to the ongoing development of new products and services that will expand TMRW's offerings, enabling fertility clinics to further enhance and automate their clinical lab operations.

A veteran of the fertility industry, Brian has over 25 years of experience at the nexus of science and technology, scaling fertility products and solutions and bringing them to market to improve patient care. Brian has an extensive background in biotech and pharma sales, medical affairs, medical practice operations, business development, government affairs, clinical laboratory and research, and alliance partner management. Brian has a profound understanding of the clinicians and patients who he works with, which has allowed him to foster deep and long-lasting relationships with his clients.

Brian joins TMRW from CooperSurgical, the fertility, genomics, and women's health division of The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO), where he led all fertility and genomic solutions and patient advocacy for North America.

Previously, Brian was Chief Commercial Officer at Recombine, a clinical genetic testing company specializing in carrier screening which was acquired by CooperSurgical in 2016. He also served as Chief Operating Officer at the Fertility Centers of New England. Earlier in his career, Brian held multiple senior positions at EMD Serono, where he helped lead a medical affairs team and managed all U.S. strategic accounts for endocrinology and fertility sales. At Organon, as a medical liaison, he supported the science and launch of new products through education.

Brian began his career as an andrologist at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, and advanced to Associate Director of Clinical Research and reproductive endocrinology and andrology lab supervisor. He completed a Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut.

Alan Murray, TMRW's Founder and Co-CEO commented: "Brian is one of the best known and most respected executives in the fertility field. Over his two decade career, he has won the trust and admiration of the leading clinicians and innovators in not only the fertility space, but also the many key intersecting disciplines such as genetic testing and lab operations. We could not be more delighted by his arrival to further TMRW's appeal to innovators in the fertility space."

"TMRW is leading the way in developing how IVF will be practiced in the future," said Brian. "The automation revolution TMRW is leading is already benefiting clinicians and patients alike. I'm excited to join a team of innovators, who, in a short period of time, took an extraordinary vision to bring safety to cryospecimen management and developed a game-changing technology solution that will become the community standard in IVF labs worldwide. I am thrilled to be part of the ongoing innovation which is TMRW's future."

Brian's appointment comes on the heels of TMRW's commercial launch in February 2021.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.

TMRW has created the world's first automated platform designed specifically for cryo-management of eggs and embryos used in IVF. TMRW's RFID-enabled, complete digital chain of custody SaaS technology radically improves upon the error-prone manual and analog methods that have gone unchanged throughout the history of IVF, significantly reducing the chances of implantation mix-ups or loss of eggs and embryos. The TMRW team includes many of the world's most celebrated innovators in fertility, embryology, cryo-management, automation, software development and robotics to name a few of the disciplines involved. TMRW's co-founders, Joshua Abram, Alan Murray, and Dr. Jeffrey Port, are serial tech and life sciences entrepreneurs. Their immediate prior ventures sold for a combined sum of more than $1 billion. To date, TMRW has raised $50 million. For more information, please visit TMRW.org .

Media Contact

Emily Grosser, Dini von Mueffling Communications

[email protected]

757-645-5190

SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences

Related Links

https://www.tmrw.org/

