TMRW Appoints Lori Batta as Chief Commercial Officer and Ellen Lubman to Its Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 -- TMRW, the automated fertility tissue management system for IVF clinics, announced today that Lori Batta has joined the firm as its Chief Commercial Officer.



Ms. Batta has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, leading sales, operations, multichannel product distribution and business development for both startup and larger organizations. She has a track record of driving successful launch strategies and developing innovative partnerships. She's taken multiple startups from $0 to +$30M in revenues within their first three years of operations.

Most recently, she was Chief Commercial Officer at next generation women's health company Celmatix, where she oversaw the sales, marketing, business development and customer support functions, and led global commercial strategy for both the Fertilome genetic test and the Polaris predictive analytics platforms.

Ms. Batta will lead commercial and business strategy, commercial operations, revenue optimization and go-to-market strategy, managing TMRW's global business development, global sales and client success teams.

"We are very excited to welcome Lori at such a pivotal moment in TMRW's history. Her demonstrable track record in building customer-centric partnerships in the life sciences space will be immensely beneficial as we continue to demonstrate our cutting-edge technology to the US's most advanced fertility clinics," said Alan Murray, TMRW's Founder and Co-CEO. "With Lori on board, we're confident we have the gold-standard commercial team in place, primed to meet the challenges of the global market."

"TMRW's software-assisted embryology, digital chain of custody and innovation in cryo-management are vitally important breakthroughs in fertility medicine. When you realize that 200M - 300M people will owe their existence to IVF by the end of the century, you appreciate the need the fertility space has for TMRW's revolutionary platform," said Ms. Batta. "I am honored to join the TMRW team to build on the remarkable success they've had with their founding clinic partners."

Prior to Celmatix, Ms. Batta spent five years with genetic testing company Good Start Genetics as its Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Alliances. She oversaw the launch of the first next-generation sequencing carrier screen and embryo testing and drove more than $100M in revenue in Good Start's first three years in the market prior to the firm's acquisition by Invitae. Before joining Good Start, she held senior roles at EMD Serono and Novartis.

In addition, TMRW has appointed Ellen Lubman to its Advisory Board.

As Chief Business Officer of Impel Neuropharma, Ms. Lubman leads corporate development activities and strategy for the private neuroscience therapeutics company.

Prior to joining Impel, she served as the Vice President of External Science & Innovation at Allergan, where she was responsible for strategic expansion of the company's pipeline in a variety of disease areas, including women's health.

"We are thrilled to have Ellen join our Advisory Board," said Alan Murray, TMRW's Founder and Co-CEO. "Her deep interest in and understanding of the assisted reproductive technology landscape and her experience as a senior leader at life sciences companies at every stage of development make her an ideal advisor for TMRW, especially regarding strategic partnering and financing initiatives."

Ms. Lubman has 20 years of biopharmaceutical corporate development and Wall Street industry experience, including roles at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celtic Pharma Management, L.P. and Robertson Stephens. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Dauntless Pharmaceuticals and GeneCentric Therapeutics.

In coming decades, a rapidly scaling fertility industry and increased access to IVF therapies will be responsible for nearly 300 million global births — almost all of which will rely upon frozen fertility cells. To meet this rapidly growing demand, TMRW has created the first fully Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform designed specifically for IVF. Already experiencing rapid market adoption, TMRW is poised to become the global standard for cryo-preservation and fertility cell management. IVF clinicians have embraced TMRW's RPA platform because it replaces an outdated analog IVF cryo-management function with proven risk-mitigating Robotic Process Automation technology.



TMRW provides the world's first complete RFID cryo-temperature compatible digital chain of custody for all fertility cells—including embryos and gametes. TMRW software is constantly vigilant and automates 17,000 daily environmental "health checks" that ensure the safety and security of the world's most precious cells.

TMRW's co-founders, Joshua Abram, Alan Murray and Dr. Jeff Port, are serial tech and life sciences entrepreneurs. Their immediate prior ventures sold for a combined sum of more than $1 billion.

