TMRW LIFE SCIENCES APPOINTS ELIZABETH CARR, FIRST AMERICAN BORN THROUGH IVF, AS DIRECTOR OF CLINIC AND PRODUCT MARKETING

Internationally Recognized Fertility Advocate, Carr Will Lead Clinic Partnership Initiatives For TMRW Life Sciences As It Advances A New Standard Of Care For The Fertility Industry

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, creator of the first and only automated solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process, announced today Elizabeth Carr—the first U.S. baby born through IVF—is joining the team.

Elizabeth will spearhead all clinic and product marketing efforts for TMRW as the innovative specimen management technology rolls out across fertility clinics in the U.S., with Europe to quickly follow. This integrated platform brings digital tracking, robotic automation, and 24/7 remote monitoring to the management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. In addition to continuing her long-standing advocacy work on behalf of patients, Elizabeth will partner with TMRW clinics to drive awareness and education around this new standard of care to patients, payers, regulators, and other key stakeholders in the space. TMRW is already in operation in leading fertility clinics across the country, including Vios Fertility Institute/Kindbody, Boston IVF, San Diego Fertility Clinic, Conceptions, and Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Denver.

"I have spent my entire life advocating for greater access to fertility services and adoption of technologies which increase the standards of care in a patient's journey. I'm incredibly inspired by both the TMRW team and the TMRW technology in that mission with this state-of-the-art solution replacing outdated and manual systems. With millions of frozen eggs and embryos under clinic care it's time to bring this part of the lab into the modern day," said Elizabeth. "If I were going to freeze my eggs or start IVF today, the first question I would ask is whether the clinic has 'TMRW Inside'. Only with the introduction of technology and automation can fertility clinics safely meet the demand of the many would-be parents who need their help. I am honored to join TMRW and work with their incredible clinic partners to shape this new era of fertility care."

A dynamic speaker and coach, Elizabeth has presented to global audiences, including the United Nations, American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), and RESOLVE. She consults with companies on fertility benefits policies, delivers keynote speeches, and brainstorms with brands and individuals across a variety of innovation projects.

"Elizabeth possesses a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the fertility industry, and has a huge passion for best in class solutions to help both clinics and patients alike," said Lori Batta, Chief Commercial Officer at TMRW. "The existing analog tools and processes used by fertility clinics to manage frozen eggs and embryos have remained largely unchanged for decades. By bringing her personal insights and extensive experience to TMRW, Elizabeth will play a significant role as TMRW leads in setting a new standard in fertility care."

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences provides the first and only automated, robotic, software-guided specimen management solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally tracked using software, safely managed, and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID labware and a software management solution created in collaboration with many of the world's most celebrated IVF clinicians, TMRW empowers clinics and gives peace of mind to patients on their fertility journey. TMRW's platform has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With hundreds of millions of children projected to be conceived through IVF in coming decades, almost all of them using frozen eggs and embryos, TMRW's technology is a prerequisite to providing a scalable solution for fertility providers worldwide to meet the vastly growing demand for their services.

