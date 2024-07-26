TMRW Life Sciences Offers 2024 United States Summer Olympic & Paralympic Teams Free Cryostorage for Frozen Embryos, Eggs & Sperm at State-of-the-Art Biorepository

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a fertility technology company setting a new standard of care in fertility storage, today announced that it is providing free cryostorage for frozen sperm, eggs and embryos for all members of the 2024 US Olympic and Paralympic Teams who wish to move their precious cells to TMRW's state-of-the-art biorepository.

Many people feel they must choose between career excellence and building their families, leading some to take advantage of fertility preservation options such as sperm, egg and/or embryo banking. With this offer, TMRW hopes to relieve the world's best athletes of one of the fertility preservation financial burdens, so that they can focus on their performance while knowing their specimens are safely stored.

TMRW Biorepository is the only offsite storage provider in the United States with a fully integrated digital specimen management and storage platform. With a digital chain of custody, around-the-clock human and digital monitoring, HIPAA compliance, ISO certifications and military-grade data security, TMRW helps reduce the risk of specimen errors, mix–up, damage and loss compared to traditional manual systems used at most fertility clinics and other biorepositories. Those athletes who store their specimens with the TMRW Biorepository will receive the highest standard of care available today in offsite fertility cryostorage in the United States.

"As a company at the forefront of reproductive technology, we are proud to extend our services to the extraordinary members of the 2024 US Olympic and Paralympic teams. Providing free, state-of-the-art embryo, egg and sperm cryostorage is our tribute to their exceptional talent and commitment," said Louis Villalba, TMRW's Chief Executive Officer. "We hope this gesture allows them to focus on their athletic goals, knowing their family building options are safely stored for future use."

"With this offer, we aim to honor our athletes' achievements and support their future aspirations, both on and off the field," said Lindsay Beck, TMRW's Chief Impact Officer. "This is our way of saying thank you for inspiring the world with your excellence."

Athletes can start the online process here .

TMRW is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with the U.S. Olympic team, the International Olympic Committee or any of its affiliates.

About TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology automating the IVF lab starting with the world's first automated platforms for the safe management and storage of frozen sperm, eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and is just entering the market in the United Kingdom and Europe. For more information, visit tmrwlifesciences.com .

SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences