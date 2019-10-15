TMRW Life Sciences Publishes Validation Study for Automated Cryo Storage

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW, the creator of the first automated robotic cryo-specimen management system designed specifically for in vitro fertilization (IVF), today presented its initial validation study for automated cryo-storage and inventory management of patient specimens at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine's Scientific Congress and Expo. TMRW developed its cryo-specimen management system to empower the IVF clinic by reducing dependence on analog processes and providing a stable environment for the long-term storage of patient gametes and embryos undergoing or yet to be used in fertility treatments.



"The time has come for significant improvements within the IVF industry," explains Timothy Sharp, Managing Director at TMRW. "A lack of regulations, controls, and oversight coupled with an ever-increasing demand for IVF services has created an environment rife with devastating and avoidable disasters. The loss of viable eggs, embryos, and gametes along with embryo transfer mixups demands change, which was the impetus for this study."

TMRW used two cohorts in the study: a control group that utilized a liquid nitrogen-filled tank (a conventional dewar) and one that used TMRW's automated, robotic platform. Post-storage, each cohort of mouse embryos were thawed, evaluated for survival and then distributed to 10 discrete cultures for development into blastocysts. 100% survived in both groups. After four days of culture, the number of blastocysts in each cohort was counted and then divided by the total number of cultured embryos, which yielded the blastocyst formation rate. The conventional dewar control group yielded a 91% blastocyst formation rate, and the TMRW robot group yielded a 93% blastocyst formation rate.

"When we examined the results, utilizing a one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA), it was clear that there was no statistically significant difference between the two groups, thus providing proof of concept for the application of the TMRW system to clinical embryology," stated Kathryn Go, Ph.D., HCLD, TMRW's Managing Director, Embryology.

This initial validation study suggested that the application of an automated, robotic, vapor-based liquid nitrogen system for the storage of cryopreserved mammalian embryos is feasible. TMRW's automated cryo-specimen management system features 20+ sensors monitoring all critical functions 24/7/365, multiple redundant failsafes, 17,000 daily environmental readings, and temperature stability at -160C for 21 days without power.

Link to study: www.tmrw.org/validation-study

About TMRW:

In the coming decades, increased access to IVF will be responsible for nearly 300 million global births — almost all of which will result from vitrified (frozen extremely quickly) embryos or gametes (sperm or eggs). To meet this rapidly growing demand, TMRW has created the first automated cryo and specimen management system for IVF. Our RFID-enabled 100% digital chain of custody radically improves the identification, freezing, and storage of eggs and embryos replacing the error-prone manual and analog methods that have gone unchanged since IVF was first used in animal husbandry more than fifty years ago. Developed in partnership with leading fertility doctors and embryologists, TMRW's technology significantly reduces risk to the precious and fragile cells and tissues used in IVF.

The TMRW platform features continuous local and remote electronic monitoring with integrated processes producing 17,000 daily systems checks which are used to constantly monitor, maintain and safeguard the integrity and security of the eggs and embryos in our care.

TMRW's co-founders, Joshua Abram, Alan Murray, and Dr. Jeff Port, are serial tech and life sciences, entrepreneurs. Their immediate prior ventures sold for a combined sum of more than $1 billion.

