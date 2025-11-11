TMS International Names New Director of Technical Support

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TMS International Corporation proudly announces the appointment of Dennis Kenemuth as its new Director of Technical Support for its Raw Materials and Optimization Group (RMOG).

In this role, Mr. Kenemuth (pictured), will be responsible for providing technical support for the company's graphite electrodes sales, customer support, developing strategies for operational excellence and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Dennis Kenemuth, Director of Technical Support for its Raw Materials and Optimization Group, TMS International Corporation

The company entered into a partnership with Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd, on January 1, 2024, to become the exclusive North American distributor of graphite electrodes.

Graphite electrodes are used primarily in electric arc furnace steel manufacturing. Graphite electrodes can provide high levels of electrical conductivity and capability of sustaining the extremely high levels of generated heat. They can melt scrap metal at a temperature of more than 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit or 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Nippon Carbon is a pioneer in the carbon industry and has been successful in industrializing graphite electrodes for electric arc furnaces for 110 years.

Prior to joining TMS, Mr. Kenemuth worked at Melter in Monterrey, Mexico as Director of Sales, Melt Shop Division. He has also worked at Sarrale USA in Dallas, Texas, as Head of Sales USA and Canada; Showa Denko Carbon/AMI Automation in Dallas as Director of Electric Arc Furnace Optimization Services; and Vesuvius USA in Dallas as Director of Sales, Iron and Steel Refractories.

Mr. Kenemuth earned a master's in business administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, and bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to welcome Dennis to the TMS team," said David Aronson, TMS President and COO, RMOG. "He is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience in the graphite electrode and steel industries and has worked in more than 40 countries. We look forward to his contributions to the company."

TMS International is one of the largest global providers of outsourced environmental and industrial services to companies. Since 1926, TMS has set high standards in the area of environmental responsibility through recycling, maintaining energy-efficient operations, processing by-products for beneficial reuse and developing innovative, 24/7 programs designed to reduce greenhouse emissions and help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.tmsinternational.com.

