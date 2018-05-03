TMSR Holding Company Limited Completes Acquisition of Coating Materials Business

WUHAN, China, May 3, 2018 / PRNewswire/ – TMSR Holding Company Limited ("TMSR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMSR), a holding company with its subsidiaries engaging in the production and sales of solid waste recycling and comprehensive utilization equipment, today announced that, on May 1, 2018, it completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Wuhan HOST Coating Materials Co., Ltd. ("Wuhan HOST"), a PRC corporation engaging in the research and development, production and sale of Zinc-rich coating materials.

As previously disclosed (see Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 17, 2018), the transaction was pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement entered into on April 11, 2018 by and among TMSR, Shengrong Environmental Protection Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd. ("Shengrong WFOE") and Hubei Shengrong Environmental Protection Energy-Saving Science and Technology Co. Ltd.("Hubei Shengrong"), both of which are TMSR's subsidiaries, and the equity owners of Wuhan HOST, for a total consideration of approximately US$5.2 million in cash and 646,552 shares of TMSR common stock.