TMSR Holding Company Limited Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

The Panel also advised the Company that it had determined to delist the Company's warrants from Nasdaq due to the Company's continued non-compliance with the minimum 400 round lot shareholder requirement applicable to the warrants. The suspension in trading of the Company's warrants on Nasdaq will take effect with the open of business on Thursday, May 4, 2018, at which time the warrants may be eligible to trade "over-the-counter" on the OTC Markets. Information regarding the OTC Markets can be found at www.otcmarkets.com.

Founded in 2009, TMSR Holding Company Limited engages in the research, development, production and sale of an array of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the PRC. it provides end users in these markets with a clean alternative to traditional waste disposal by significantly reducing solid waste discharge into the environment and enabling such users to extract value from valuable metals and other industrial waste materials. For more information about TMSR, please visit www.shengronghb.com . More information about Wuhan HOST can be found at www.hostcn.net.cn .

