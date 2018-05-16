TMX Finance LLC Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security. This announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2018 Notes or an offer to tender for, or purchase, any 2018 Notes or any other security.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TMX Finance's ability to complete this private placement, its application of net proceeds and the redemption of the outstanding 2018 Notes. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those results indicated in the forward-looking statements include uncertainties relating to market conditions for corporate debt securities generally and for the securities of consumer finance companies and for TMX Finance in particular.

